Chet’s Randoms for 4/28/17

The first and last people to die building the Hoover Dam were a father and son, exactly 13 years apart. The dad drowned on December 20th, 1922 . . . and his son fell off a tower on December 20th, 1935.

The first words Mickey Mouse ever said were “hot dogs,” in the animated short movie “The Karnival Kid” in 1929.

When “Titanic” was filming, James Cameron and about 50 other cast and crew members were hospitalized after someone spiked the lobster chowder they were eating with PCP. The person who did it was never caught.

Motel 6 got its name because it originally charged $6-per-night when it opened in 1962.

The Cliffs Notes version of “The Scarlet Letter” outsells the actual book almost four to one.