P1 Stacy Is All About John Moug!

April 28, 2017 11:05 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, John Moug, John Moug's Secret Admirer on Tinder..., Stacy, tinder

Stacy called in to talk about how her and 98.5 KLUC afternoon superstar John Moug matched on Tinder about a year ago.  The other day when she was on the way to school she heard John play the Tuba and had no idea he too was in band!  John also told an embarrassing story about once throwing up in Band Camp…while that would be a huge turn off for most, this story actually got Stacy’s interest!  She once had a embarrassing thing happen to her at band camp, that also involved her throwing up.  Find out how interested Stacy is in John Moug!        

If you missed it Thursday…Like the millions of other users, Moug uses the dating app “Tinder” in hopes of finding a relationship. Unfortunately, he hasn’t found love yet, but that might change!  Listen to Moug’s reaction when he finds out about his secret Tinder admirer, Below!      

