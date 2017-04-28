Spence’s Challenge: Friday, April 28th

Could you use $1,598?? It’s yours if you beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge….
….And even if you tie him, you’ll walk away from the Terrible Herbst Jackpot, $598.
5 Questions. 30 seconds. Pop culture trivia ripped from the headlines. Play Monday morning at 7:25a.
- David Letterman doesn’t go out much these days… but he went out last night! Where did he show up? A: VERIZON CENTER FOR A WASHINGTON CAPITALS NHL PLAYOFF GAME
- The Chicago Bulls are accusing the Boston Celtics of pulling what dirty trick? A: NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWERS
- Where did the numbers one pick in the 2017 NFL Draft go to college? A: TEXAS A&M
- Who made a surprise in-character appearance at Disneyland yesterday? A: JOHNNY DEPP
- Rumors were flying that Joanna Gaines was leaving her hit HGTV show (she’s not)… what’s the show called? A: FIXER UPPER