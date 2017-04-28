Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, April 28th

April 28, 2017 10:49 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Could you use $1,598?? It’s yours if you beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge….

….And even if you tie him, you’ll walk away from the Terrible Herbst Jackpot, $598.

5 Questions. 30 seconds. Pop culture trivia ripped from the headlines. Play Monday morning at 7:25a.

 

  1. David Letterman doesn’t go out much these days… but he went out last night! Where did he show up?            A: VERIZON CENTER FOR A WASHINGTON CAPITALS NHL PLAYOFF GAME
  2. The Chicago Bulls are accusing the Boston Celtics of pulling what dirty trick?            A: NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWERS
  3. Where did the numbers one pick in the 2017 NFL Draft go to college?             A: TEXAS A&M
  4. Who made a surprise in-character appearance at Disneyland yesterday?           A: JOHNNY DEPP
  5. Rumors were flying that Joanna Gaines was leaving her hit HGTV show (she’s not)… what’s the show called?           A: FIXER UPPER                    
