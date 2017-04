Today is a love store about Isaac Vatkin and his wife…After 69 years of marriage, one couple’s bond was so strong they died minutes apart Saturday at a hospital in a Chicago suburb. Teresa and Isaac Vatkin passed away in the same hospital room holding hands only 40 minutes apart. Make sure you have a box of tissue close by when you listen to this story….It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

