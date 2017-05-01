Chet’s Randoms for 5/1/17

Here are some random facts…

The word “gymnasium” comes from the Greek word “gymnazein,” which literally translates to “exercise naked.”

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C. was designed by a 21-year-old architecture student at Yale named Maya Lin. Her professor had given her a “B” for the design, and he also submitted his own design proposal . . . which obviously lost.

“Rich Girl” by Hall & Oates wasn’t actually about a girl . . . it was about a guy named Victor Walker who came from a rich family in Chicago. But Daryl Hallthought the title “Rich Girl” sounded better than “Rich Guy”.

The Vikings believed that in heaven there was a giant goat whose udders provided an unlimited supply of beer.

Jodie Foster speaks such perfect French that she does her own dubbing for the French versions of her movies.

*Bonus Fact: A new study found that it takes all mammals 12 seconds to POOP. Now, it was a small sample size and probably needs more research, but it’s good to know.