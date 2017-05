It’s no secret how much the Cowboys and Eagles hate each other in one of the deepest rivalry’s in all of sports… And it just so happens the NFL draft was in Philadelphia this year and when 3x Cowboys pro-bowler Superbowl champion Drew Pearson went on stage to announce the Cowboys second round draft selection…

Complete Chaos, Fans booed so loud Drew Pearson couldn’t even speak and then… he snapped… Listen to Chet, Spence & Kayla’s retraction, Below!

