Spence’s Challenge: Monday, May 1st

May 1, 2017 8:46 AM By Chet Buchanan
Tie Spence, win $623.00… Beat Spence win an extra $1,000! Five Questions, 30 seconds, pop culture trivia game… Spence just won his 21st game in a row. Do think you can win next?

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. After winning game 7 of their series, who goes on to play the Golden State Warriors?     A: UTAH JAZZ
  2. The stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” have been in the headlines a lot lately. Today it’s Chip, last week it was his wife. What’s her name?   A: JOANNA
  3. #Original88 was trending worldwide Friday night. Who was it referring to?      A: DREW PEARSON
  4. Billy Ray Cyrus is changing his name to what?      A: CYRUS 
  5. Her sons “Kingston” and “Zuma,” and her niece “Stella” celebrated their First Holy Communion Saturday. Who is she? A: GWEN STEFANI 
