Two boys in Utah exploded on the internet when they were secretly caught on video finding some loose change on the sidewalk. After they found the money, you can hear them having a conversation about their findings. One of the boys, Eli asked the other, “Do you want to do the right thing to do or keep it?” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am