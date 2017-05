Let’s just say you don’t like your mom. Perhaps you’re not a fan of the cerveza. You may think there’s nothing for you to celebrate during the month of May but Spence has found a myriad of opportunities to party.

For instance,May is Lupus Awareness Month…sure. Play Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” over and over. Or, it’s also Hepatitis Awareness Month. You could binge watch episodes of “Baywatch”

starring Pam Anderson.

Yes, there is more.