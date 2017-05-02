Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 5/2/17

May 2, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

Here are some random facts…

The only member of ZZ Top without a beard is the drummer . . . whose name is Frank Beard.

Green eyes are the rarest in the world . . . only about 2% of people have them.  Brown eyes are the most common.

Hurricanes and typhoons are the same thing . . . the different words are just used in different places.  Hurricanes are in the Atlantic and northeast Pacific, and typhoons are in the Indian Ocean and south Pacific.

I-95 goes through 15 states, from Maine down to Florida, which is the most of any interstate.

Quentin Tarantino did a rewrite on the movie “It’s Pat”.  Yes, the “SNL” movie about the character with the unknown gender.  He was paid for the rewrite but it was uncredited.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live