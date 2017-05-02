Chet’s Randoms for 5/2/17

Here are some random facts…

The only member of ZZ Top without a beard is the drummer . . . whose name is Frank Beard.

Green eyes are the rarest in the world . . . only about 2% of people have them. Brown eyes are the most common.

Hurricanes and typhoons are the same thing . . . the different words are just used in different places. Hurricanes are in the Atlantic and northeast Pacific, and typhoons are in the Indian Ocean and south Pacific.

I-95 goes through 15 states, from Maine down to Florida, which is the most of any interstate.

Quentin Tarantino did a rewrite on the movie “It’s Pat”. Yes, the “SNL” movie about the character with the unknown gender. He was paid for the rewrite but it was uncredited.