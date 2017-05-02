Chihuahua Races are BACK!!

“He’s the roughest, toughest, rootinest, tootinest, fastest gunslingin’ cowboy this side of the Pecos….”

Think you’ve got the fastest Chihuahua in all the land??? Put him/her to the test Friday morning. The first 6 Chihuahuas to show up to 7255 S. Tenaya Way, Suite 100 will run it out for the title of Champion. First one to cross the finish line gets a $50 Giftcard. 2nd and 3rd in get $25 Giftcards.

Be at the 98.5 KLUC studios by 7:45a on Friday, May 5th with your pooch.

PRIZES:

1st Place- $50 GC to Juan’s Flaming Fajita’s

2nd Place- $25 GC to Juan’s Flaming Fajita’s

3rd Place- $25 GC to Juan’s Flaming Fajita’s

WATCH the whole thing LIVE on Facebook.