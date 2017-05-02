Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, May 2nd

Spence won his 22nd game in a row today with a perfect 5 for 5 score! Will you win the $658.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot? All you have to do is tie Spence, but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you beat him! Practice, Pay, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Whose NBC show is said to be going head-to-head against the newly re-tooled Live with Kelly and Ryan this fall? A: MEGYN KELLY
- The son of which former Heaveyweight boxing champion got arrested early yesterday? A: EVANDER HOLYFIELD
- They finally selected a name for April the Giraffe’s baby! What is it? A: TAJIRI
- Which fast food company has invented what they call the Froork… essentially a fork made out of fries? A: MCDONALDS
- The Cleaveland Caaliers cruise to an easy Game One win in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semis. Who are they playing? A: TORONTO RAPTORS