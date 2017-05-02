Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, May 2nd

May 2, 2017 8:56 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence won his 22nd game in a row today with a perfect 5 for 5 score! Will you win the $658.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot? All you have to do is tie Spence, but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you beat him! Practice, Pay, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Whose NBC show is said to be going head-to-head against the newly re-tooled Live with Kelly and Ryan this fall?    A: MEGYN KELLY
  2. The son of which former Heaveyweight boxing champion got arrested early yesterday?   A: EVANDER HOLYFIELD
  3. They finally selected a name for April the Giraffe’s baby! What is it?    A: TAJIRI
  4. Which fast food company has invented what they call the Froork… essentially a fork made out of fries?     A: MCDONALDS
  5. The Cleaveland Caaliers cruise to an easy Game One win in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semis. Who are they playing?    A: TORONTO RAPTORS
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live