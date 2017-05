If you haven’t already heard, Texas got swept pretty hard by tornadoes last weekend… A video exploded on the internet recently, of an incredible rescue of a man and his toddler who were stuck in a vehicle surrounded by flood water and a strong current. Thankfully, there are amazing people who are willing to risk their lives for others… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

To watch the video, Click Here!