Chet’s Randoms for 5/3/17

May 3, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts…

There are three McDonald’s locations that still serve McPizza.  They’re in Ohio, West Virginia, and Florida.

Disney decided not to make Giselle from “Enchanted” one of the Disney princesses because they didn’t want to have to pay for lifelong rights to Amy Adams’ image.

The Louvre was built in Paris in 1190 as a fortress in case the Vikings ever raided the country.  It didn’t become a museum until 1793.

The Bugatti Veyron sports car has a top speed of 254 miles-per-hour . . . and at that speed, it gets three miles-per-gallon.

One of the key ingredients in a lot of dryer sheets is . . . BEEF FAT.  The dryer sheets are coated in beef fat to help make the clothes softer.

