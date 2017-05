By Abby Hassler

Paramore just released their latest single “Told You So” off their upcoming album, After Laughter, which is slated for release May 12.

Taking to social media before the song’s release, the band wrote, “hello and thanks for waiting. we want to share another song with you. hear Told You So on @Beats1 tomorrow at 12:30 pm edt. p.s. 10 more days”

Check out the new song below.