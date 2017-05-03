Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, May 3rd

May 3, 2017 9:01 AM By Chet Buchanan
Can you beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a 5 question pop culture trivia game, if you tie Spence, you’ll win the $673 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! We’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Factory tours for which car have been suspended for the next 18 months while they get ready to unveil something secret?     A: CHEVROLET CORVETTE
  2. Yesterday JK Rowling apologized for killing of which Harry Potter character?      A: SNAPE
  3. The Cassini spacecraft is wrapping up a data collection mission to which planet?        A: SATURN
  4. Tensions are already at a boiling point early in this baseball season between the Baltimore orioles and which division rival?  A: BOSTON RED SOX
  5. Who was announced yesterday as the new headliner at The Venetian?    A: IL DIVO
