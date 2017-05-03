We’re #1…Again!

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

May 3, 2017 7:47 AM By Spence
Americans LOVE having fun. Or, at least, we love sharing photos on social media that make it look like we’re having fun.

A new study ranked all 50 states from the most fun to the least fun based on 22 factors, including the number of attractions, weather, amusement parks, beaches, beer and wine prices, movie prices, concerts, theaters and casinos.

And based on all of that, the most fun state is, you got it, Nevada. We’re #1! We’re #1 We’re #1! We all know this but there are definitely some surprises filling out the rest of the top 10. Check ’em out…

South Dakota (?!?!?!)…Colorado…North Dakota…New York…Wyoming…Oregon…Louisiana…Montana and Hawaii.

And the 10 least fun states are: Mississippi…West Virginia…Alabama…Kentucky…Arkansas… Indiana…Virginia…Kansas…New Jersey and Tennessee.

Check out the ratings for all 50 states.

