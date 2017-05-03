What’s Wrong with Stacy?

P1 Stacy called the show yesterday in hopes of finding love with afternoon superstar John Moug because it’s been very difficult for her to find a decent guy in Las Vegas… She’s an attractive women, she’s getting an education, and has a great personality! Why is she having such a hard time finding love? Has distractions like gambling, clubbing, and the strip tainted dating in Vegas forever? Is she just too picky? Maybe we’re missing something…

Thankfully, P1’s have been paying very close attention to Stacy’s dilemma and think they know the problem… Listen, Below!