Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What’s Wrong with Stacy?

May 3, 2017 9:17 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, dating in vegas, John Moug, Moug, Stacy, What's Wrong with Stacy?

P1 Stacy called the show yesterday in hopes of finding love with afternoon superstar John Moug because it’s been very difficult for her to find a decent guy in Las Vegas… She’s an attractive women, she’s getting an education, and has a great personality! Why is she having such a hard time finding love? Has distractions like gambling, clubbing, and the strip tainted dating in Vegas forever? Is she just too picky? Maybe we’re missing something…

Thankfully, P1’s have been paying very close attention to Stacy’s dilemma and think they know the problem… Listen, Below!

 

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live