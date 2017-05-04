Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, May 4th

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot keeps getting higher and higher as Spence won his 24th game in a row today! Will you be the P1 to end the hot streak? You’ll win $698 if you can tie Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Which 39-year-old Pittsburgh Steeler is widely known as the strongest man in the NFL? A: JAMES HARRISON
- At which race track do they run the Kentucky Derby? A: CHURCHILL DOWN
- Josh McDermittt is quitting the internet over people trolling him about the character Eugene he plays on which show? A: THE WALKING DEAD
- Which airliner upsets people yesterday by announcing their reducing space between seats in economy? A: AMERICAN
- Who won Best Production Show for the seventh year in a row from the Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association Choice Awards? A: LE REVE