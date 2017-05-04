SPF 2017: Here Are Hailee Steinfeld’s 5 BEST Songs!

For being only 22 years young, Hailee Steinfeld is on her way to the top! Some may just be discovering this young singer, but she has a trifecta of talents being not only a singer, but a model and actress whose already accomplished some major career milestones in a short time.

You might have heard her lovely voice in 2015 during Pitch Perfect 2, where she sang a cover of “Flashlight.” Hailee came back in 2016 when she released her mega hit “Starving,” featuring Zedd and music duo Grey.

As we get ready for her much-anticipated appearance at SPF 2017, check out our picks for Hailee’s five best songs from her still emerging career.

1. Hailee is setting the record straight about women in her NEW song “Most Girls.” Her empowering voice carries throughout, making any listener want to just sing along! The song starts bubbly with the lyrics: “Some girls feel best in their tiny dresses / Some girls in nothin’ but sweatpants, looking like a princess” It doesn’t matter what you’re wearing every girl is beautiful in her own way. Hailee continues to sing, “You know some days you feel so good in your own skin / But it’s okay if you wanna change the body that you came in” Your body is in your control. Love yourself and be who you are no matter what skin your in. The best is the pre-chorus, where Hailee sings, “Most girls are smart and strong and beautiful / Most girls work hard, go far, we are unstoppable” This is very true and to never forget it because as Hailee would say, you’re a “damn queen!”

2. “Starving” is a love song that is flirty and temptatious. Hailee sings on this track with Zedd and duo group Grey, who add their own flares to make this track great! Zedd contributes his talented electro beats as Grey chime in with amazing synths to Hailee’s vocals, making this song one hard to forget. Hailee sings, “I didn’t know that I was starving till I tasted you / Don’t need no butterflies when you give me the whole damn zoo.” She gives you just a taste that she’s out for love and/or a bit hungry! Maybe some good “In-N-Out” will do the trick!

3. Hailee opens up in her track “Rock Bottom,” featuring the band (and fellow SPF performer) DNCE. This songs speaks to the troubles people go through while loving one another. They seem to “Keep on coming back for more” as Hailee would say. The track has an everlasting softness with a fast tempo that carries you to the end. “You hate me now and I feel the same way / You love me now and I feel the same way” Anyone in a relationship can relate to these lyrics, stating that the energy one gives off is reciprocated by who is around it. Hailee told Jeff Nelson from People Magazine that, “‘Rock Bottom’ epitomizes me in every damn relationship. I’ve experienced that relationship in its entirety.” We love you, Hailee.

4. “You’re Such A” is such a fun song to listen to on a road trip with your home girls! Hailee sings about how not every relationship is going to work out and when this happens, you need to pick your head up and carry on! This song starts out with a funky base and popping melody as Hailee’s vocals blend the two together. “You keep calling, you keep calling / Saying that you want it back / All my loving, all my loving / But you can’t, you can’t.” She’s not playing any games in this song! This is one of those songs that doesn’t get as much recognition as it should, but when discovered, is absolutely amazing! Honestly she’s better off with you… whoever you were.

5. We can’t forget “Loving Yourself,” which helped put Hailee on the map! One can feel the power of Hailee’s vocals when she sings, “Gonna love myself, no, I don’t need anybody else (I love me) / Can’t help myself, no, I don’t need anybody else /Anytime, day or night.” She does not need to rely on someone else to make her happy. She knows that self love is one of the most important concepts. The song is one would sing when they’re in their bedroom in their underwear singing in the mirror with a hairbrush! We’ve all done it. You know who you are! Hailee loves herself and so do her fans!

