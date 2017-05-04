Spivey Podcast For Thursday, May 4, 2017

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Franky hasn’t been able to sleep for the past two months and keep’s having weird dreams about his ex-girlfriend… Anna’s current job and relationship is getting overwhelming, will it get better?… Norma’s dad passed away five years ago and she want’s to make sure he’s okay…

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.

