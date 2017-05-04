Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, May 4, 2017

May 4, 2017 9:57 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Gary, Gary Spivey, Spivey Podcast, World’s Greatest Physic, World’s Greatest Physic Gary Spivey

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Franky hasn’t been able to sleep for the past two months and keep’s having weird dreams about his ex-girlfriend… Anna’s current job and relationship is getting overwhelming, will it get better?… Norma’s dad passed away five years ago and she want’s to make sure he’s okay…

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live