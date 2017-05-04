Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 5/4/17

May 4, 2017 9:06 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, 98.5, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet, Good Feeling, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, The Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good

Queens native Thomas McDonald lost his childhood best friend Roy Riegel when he passed away back  in April of 2008…  McDonald and Riegle had been best friend for over 30 years! McDonald told reporters that Riegel was the biggest met’s fan in the world and he had a great sense of humor. So to honor his best friend, McDonald has spent the past eight years going across the country to different baseball stadiums flushing Riege’ls ash’s down toilet’s during the game… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live