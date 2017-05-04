The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 5/4/17

Queens native Thomas McDonald lost his childhood best friend Roy Riegel when he passed away back in April of 2008… McDonald and Riegle had been best friend for over 30 years! McDonald told reporters that Riegel was the biggest met’s fan in the world and he had a great sense of humor. So to honor his best friend, McDonald has spent the past eight years going across the country to different baseball stadiums flushing Riege’ls ash’s down toilet’s during the game… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

