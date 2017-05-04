Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What’s Wrong with Moug?

May 4, 2017 9:10 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, John Moug, Moug, What's Wrong with Moug

P1 Stacy contacted the show a few weeks ago in hopes of finding love with 98.5 single afternoon superstar John Moug… She’s an attractive women, she’s getting an education, and has a great personality! Which begs us to ask the question, if a women like Stacy think’s Moug is such a great catch, than why hasn’t he found love already? Is there something we’re missing? Does he love the single life? Maybe we just don’t know him well enough…

Well Chet, Spence & Kayla investigated further into Moug’s life today… Listen to what they found, Below! 
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live