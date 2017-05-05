Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 5/5/17

May 5, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts…

Pringles are only about 42% potato . . . the rest is wheat starch, flour, oils, salt, and seasoning.  And because of that, they’re not legally allowed to be called “potato chips” . . . technically they’re “potato crisps.”

Several decades before Richard Jenkins played John C. Reilly’s father in “Step Brothers”, he worked as a truck driver.  And his boss at that job was . . . John C. Reilly’s father.

Kitty litter was invented in Michigan in 1947.  Before that, people just used sand or ashes.

If you add up all the numbers on a roulette wheel, you get 666.

There are approximately 5.3 million Puerto Ricans living in the continental U.S. . . . and 3.4 million living in Puerto Rico.

