Chet’s Randoms for 5/5/17

Here are some random facts…

Pringles are only about 42% potato . . . the rest is wheat starch, flour, oils, salt, and seasoning. And because of that, they’re not legally allowed to be called “potato chips” . . . technically they’re “potato crisps.”

Several decades before Richard Jenkins played John C. Reilly’s father in “Step Brothers”, he worked as a truck driver. And his boss at that job was . . . John C. Reilly’s father.

Kitty litter was invented in Michigan in 1947. Before that, people just used sand or ashes.

If you add up all the numbers on a roulette wheel, you get 666.

There are approximately 5.3 million Puerto Ricans living in the continental U.S. . . . and 3.4 million living in Puerto Rico.