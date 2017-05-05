Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Future’s ‘Mask Off’ Video Co-Stars Amber Rose

May 5, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Amber Rose, future

By Abby Hassler

Future just debuted his “Mask Off” music video with co-star Amber Rose. The rapper has been teasing clips of the video for the past few days.

Related: Future & Mike WiLL Made-It Team for ‘Razzle Dazzle’

Directed by Colin Tilley, the video-movie hybrid features violence, flames, rioting, police action and Rose making out with Future in a sweet ride. “Mask Off” is currently the rapper’s highest-charting single and is certified platinum.

The “Low Life” rapper kicked off his “Nobody Safe” tour in Memphis, Tennessee, May 4. Fellow rapper A$AP Ferg will join Future on tour until the end of June.

Watch the video here.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live