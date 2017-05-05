Linkin Park Engage in Bloody Basketball in ‘Good Goodbye’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Linkin Park just released a violent video game meets NBA Street type official music video for their single “Good Goodbye” off their upcoming album, One More Light.

Directed by Isaac Rentz, the video features appearances from Pusha T, British grime sensation Stormzy and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The video showcases men competing in an insane, futuristic dunk challenge on a dystopian-like basketball court under the wrathful, watchful eyes of Abdul-Jabaar, who serves as the supernatural overlord of the competition. Each winning dunk results in the violent death of a competitor.

One More Light will arrive May 19. Fans can pre-order the record now.

Watch the music video below.