Meet Angela’s Husband…

May 5, 2017 11:05 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Angela, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, I Just Found Out I'm Related to My Husband

Anonymous P1, who we’re naming “Angela,” emailed Chet a few weeks ago asking for some advice…  Angela and her husband (who we’re naming “Adam”) attended a family reunion for Easter Sunday. Due to a family rift, the two had never been to a family reunion before and attending the reunion, were some older family members that they had never met together… Angela’s husband was adopted, and only knew his birth mothers first name, and as they later found out, her husbands mom is her dads cousin! They are related! They also have a one year old daughter, and Angela is too embarrassed to tell any of her friends about it… Her relationship with Adam has been severely damaged too… It’s so awkward in the house that some nights they don’t even speak.

Today, Adam called in to defend himself and give his side of the story… Listen to what he told, Chet, Spence, & Kayla, Below! 
