Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Moug and Stacy Finally Meet!

May 5, 2017 11:03 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Moug, Moug and Stacy Finally Meet!, Stacy

P1 Stacy contacted the show a few weeks ago in hopes of finding love with 98.5’s single afternoon superstar John Moug… Stacy explained how she overheard Moug play the tuba on the radio and had no idea that he too was in a band!

John also told an embarrassing story about once throwing up in band camp…while that would be a huge turn off for most, this story actually got Stacy’s interest!  Stacy and Moug matched  on Tinder a while ago and although there wasn’t a spark between the two then, Chet, Spence, & Kayla will do everything in their power to make a spark now!

Finally after weeks of vetting, Stacy and Moug met for the first time! Listen to how it went below! 
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live