Spence’s Challenge: Friday, May 5th

May 5, 2017 12:09 PM By Chet Buchanan
Do you wan’t a chance to win up to $1723? Call everyday at 7:25am to play Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop culture trivia game, if you tie Spence, you’ll win $723… and we’ll throw in an extra thousand if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Lonzo Ball unveiled his first signature show…what brand is it?      A: BIG BALLER
  2. Which animal was found dead in Scotland, was called one of the “most contaminated on the planet?”       A: KILLER WHALE
  3. What brand of gin is being recalled in Canada for having double the alcohol content listed on the bottle?      A: BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
  4. A high school in Wisconsin was evacuated yesterday because someone came to classes wearing what?    A: DARTH VADER MASK
  5. Who  walked into a suburban Vancouver Canada sandwich shop and said in his intimidating movie voice, “Where’s my free sandwich?”  A: LIAM NEESON                                    
