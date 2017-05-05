Spence’s Challenge: Friday, May 5th

Do you wan’t a chance to win up to $1723? Call everyday at 7:25am to play Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop culture trivia game, if you tie Spence, you’ll win $723… and we’ll throw in an extra thousand if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Lonzo Ball unveiled his first signature show…what brand is it? A: BIG BALLER
- Which animal was found dead in Scotland, was called one of the “most contaminated on the planet?” A: KILLER WHALE
- What brand of gin is being recalled in Canada for having double the alcohol content listed on the bottle? A: BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
- A high school in Wisconsin was evacuated yesterday because someone came to classes wearing what? A: DARTH VADER MASK
- Who walked into a suburban Vancouver Canada sandwich shop and said in his intimidating movie voice, “Where’s my free sandwich?” A: LIAM NEESON