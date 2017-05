Someone saved a baby otter near Phoenix! A baby otter was nursed back to health after being rescued by utility workers who found it struggling to get out of a canal on the outskirts of Phoenix. The 4-week-old otter was dehydrated, hungry and infested with fleas when it was discovered. Listen to how this little baby otter is now! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am