Travis Scott Hints to Crowd that New Music is Coming ‘In a Few Days’

"Dropping new music in a few days/ Bout to go crazy for a few days," May 5, 2017 6:46 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

In the middle of a show in Portsmouth, Virginia last night (May 4), Travis Scott hinted that he’ll be releasing new material shortly. “Dropping new music in a few days/ Bout to go crazy for a few days,” he freestyled.

He also captioned an Instagram post promoting his opening slot on Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. tour, “💿💿 soon Level up.”

Towards the end of 2016, Scott tweeted that his next album, Astroworld, would come out in 2017. He has also addressed the possibility of a new project with Quavo, The Fader reports.

