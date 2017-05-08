Chet’s Randoms for 5/8/17

Here are some random facts…

Pat Morita was 52 when he played Mr. Miyagi in “The Karate Kid”. Ralph Macchio is now 55.

“Poltergeist” comes from the German words “poltern geist,” which translates to “noisy ghost.”

According to NASA, the Las Vegas Strip is the brightest spot on Earth from space.

Technically, a “moment” is 90 seconds. “Moment” debuted in the 1398 Oxford English Dictionary, and it says there are 40 in an hour . . . so that’s 90 seconds each. But obviously the definition has evolved to just mean “a short amount of time.”

The only planet in our solar system that’s not named after a Roman god or goddess is . . . Earth. Earth comes from an old English word “ertha,” which means “ground.”