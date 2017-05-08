Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Kayla’s Challenge: Monday, March 8, 2017

May 8, 2017 8:24 AM By Kayla
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Kayla's Challenge, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence decided to take the day off today because of “allergies”… So now it’s up to Kayla today to keep the win streak alive!

Currently there’s $723 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, which you can win Tuesday if you just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge. Did I mention we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you beat him? Practice, Play, Win!

It’s been awhile since she played…. Listen to “Kayla’s Challenge” Below! 

  1. Which horse won the Kentucky Derby?       A: ALWAYS DREAMING
  2. Which horse decided right after the gates opened, that he didn’t want to run?      A: THUNDER SNOW
  3. What did Chris Brown get from his ex-Karrueche Tran while celebrating his 28th birthday on Friday?       A: RESTRAINING ORDER
  4. A Brooklyn coffee shop is suing Starbucks for jacking what?       A: UNICORN FRAP
  5. Which Hilton got arrested over the weekend?       A: CONRAD
