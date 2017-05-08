Kayla’s Challenge: Monday, March 8, 2017

Spence decided to take the day off today because of “allergies”… So now it’s up to Kayla today to keep the win streak alive!
Currently there’s $723 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, which you can win Tuesday if you just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge. Did I mention we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you beat him? Practice, Play, Win!
It’s been awhile since she played…. Listen to “Kayla’s Challenge” Below!
- Which horse won the Kentucky Derby? A: ALWAYS DREAMING
- Which horse decided right after the gates opened, that he didn’t want to run? A: THUNDER SNOW
- What did Chris Brown get from his ex-Karrueche Tran while celebrating his 28th birthday on Friday? A: RESTRAINING ORDER
- A Brooklyn coffee shop is suing Starbucks for jacking what? A: UNICORN FRAP
- Which Hilton got arrested over the weekend? A: CONRAD