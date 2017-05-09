Chet’s Randoms for 5/9/17

Here are some random facts…

The busiest day of the year for KFC is Mother’s Day.

Orson Welles’ final role was as a voice actor in the animated film “Transformers: The Movie”, which came out in 1986. He did the voice of an evil robot who could transform into a planet.

George Clooney is the only person ever to be nominated for Oscars in six different categories: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Adapted Screenplay, and as a named producer in Best Picture.

E is the most common letter in English, followed by A, R, I, and O. And Q is the LEAST common, followed by J, Z, X, and V.

There’s no difference between Slurpees and Icees. They’re both made by the Icee Company . . . 7-Eleven just has a licensing deal to call them Slurpees.