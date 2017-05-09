Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 5/9/17

May 9, 2017 9:43 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

Here are some random facts…

The busiest day of the year for KFC is Mother’s Day.

Orson Welles’ final role was as a voice actor in the animated film “Transformers: The Movie”, which came out in 1986.  He did the voice of an evil robot who could transform into a planet.

George Clooney is the only person ever to be nominated for Oscars in six different categories:  Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Adapted Screenplay, and as a named producer in Best Picture.

E is the most common letter in English, followed by A, R, I, and O.  And Q is the LEAST common, followed by J, Z, X, and V.

There’s no difference between Slurpees and Icees.  They’re both made by the Icee Company . . . 7-Eleven just has a licensing deal to call them Slurpees.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live