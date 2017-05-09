I’m not the Birth Mom, but I want something for Mothers Day…

An anonymous P1 emailed Chet today asking for some advice… Her boyfriend had two kids with his ex in a previous relationship, and now she watches them while he’s at work. She feeds them, watches over them, and cares for them while their birth mother is hanging out at the club! The birth mother barely ever sees the kids and when she does, they come back hungry and dirty…

Now all she wants is a little recognition for her love and effort. Every year on mothers day, she sits at home alone while the kids go out with her boyfriend and their birth mom… When she tries to talk to her boyfriend about it, he brushes it off and tells her “You’re not their mom.”

What do you think? Listen to her story and the advice Chet, Spence & Kayla gave her, Below!