Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, May 9th

Spence's Challenge! It's a five question pop-culture trivia game
- What former Chet Buchanan and The Morning Zoo guest is running for congress in California? A: ANTONIO SABATO JR
- What Toy Drive, and NFL legend is suing developers over sinking condo product? A: JOE MONTANA
- The new Spider Man, Tom Holland, got the internet buzzing with his lip Sync Battle performance of which artist? A: RIHANNA
- Bristol Palin had a baby… how many is this for her? A: THREE
- A proposed Las Vegas Stadium Authority timeline has the Raiders stadium completed by what month of 2020? A: JUNE