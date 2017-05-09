Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, May 9th

Spence is back and so is Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win the $748 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot if you just tie Spence… and we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat him! Spence won his 27th win in a row today, will you win next?

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!