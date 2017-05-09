Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, May 9th

May 9, 2017 9:29 AM By Spence
Spence is back and so is Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win the $748 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot if you just tie Spence… and we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat  him! Spence won his 27th win in a row today, will you win next?

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What former Chet Buchanan and The Morning Zoo guest is running for congress in California?    A: ANTONIO SABATO JR
  2. What Toy Drive, and NFL legend is suing developers over sinking condo product?     A: JOE MONTANA
  3. The new Spider Man, Tom Holland, got the internet buzzing with his lip Sync Battle performance of which artist?    A: RIHANNA
  4. Bristol Palin had a baby… how many is this for her?       A: THREE
  5. A proposed Las Vegas Stadium Authority timeline has the Raiders stadium completed by what month of 2020?      A: JUNE
