A 10 year old girl was sitting in shallow water at Lake Mary Jane in Tampa Bay Florida when a gator bit into her calf and knee… Thankfully, she remembered a few alligator fighting tips from a former trip to Gatorland in Orlando! So what did the little girl do? She poked and punched it’s nose until the gator let her free. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

