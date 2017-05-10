Do I Have to Spend Mother’s Day with My Girlfriend?

P1 Michael sent an email to Chet this morning, explaining how him and his girlfriend are having some relationship issues… They met at a Christmas Party last year, and although it’s only been about 5 months, their relationship is getting pretty serious. Michael and his girlfriend spend every other weekend together, and he’s starting to think that she could be the one. Nevertheless, Michael’s girlfriend has a young daughter and since mothers day is coming up, he figured that they should spend the weekend together while he hangs out with some friends… Michael’s girlfriend got upset that he didn’t want to spend the weekend with them instead of friends! What do you think?

