Do Three Year Old Girls Need to Wear Shirts?

Chet, Spence & Kayla got wind of an incident that occurred recently in Las Vegas,and they needed to get to the bottom of it… About a week ago, a mother of two visited a local park near the strip that’s a popular tourist attraction and features a small children’s water park. Her three year old daughter complained that she was cold after getting wet, so the mother took her shirt off and the daughter continued to play with the other children. Eventually, an employee at the park informed the mother that they have a policy against little girls not wearing shirts… The mom was furious! She couldn’t believe that little boys can play with their shirts off but not girls…

How do you feel? Is there certain age or gender requirement for wearing a shirt? Well, A LOT of P1’s had strong feelings about this, and so did Kayla… Listen, Below!