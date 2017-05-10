Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Do Three Year Old Girls Need to Wear Shirts?

May 10, 2017 9:51 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, chet buchanan in the morning zoo, Do 3 Year Old Girls Need to Wear Shirts?, Mother, Women

Chet, Spence & Kayla got wind of an incident that occurred recently in Las Vegas,and they needed to get to the bottom of it… About a week ago, a mother of two visited a local park near the strip that’s a popular tourist attraction and features a small children’s water park. Her three year old daughter complained that she was cold after getting wet, so the mother took her shirt off and the daughter continued to play with the other children. Eventually, an employee at the park informed the mother that they have a policy against little girls not wearing shirts… The mom was furious! She couldn’t believe that little boys can play with their shirts off but not girls…

How do you feel? Is there certain age or gender requirement for wearing a shirt? Well, A LOT of P1’s had strong feelings about this, and so did Kayla… Listen, Below! 
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live