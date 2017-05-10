Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, May 10th

May 10, 2017 9:47 AM By Spence
Five questions, thirty seconds… what do you say if you don’t know the answer? “Jim-Bob-Cooter!” but are you going to “Cooter” today? “Not-Today!” Tie Spence, win the $775 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Minnesota is experiencing their worst outbreak in the last 30 years of what?      A: MEASLES
  2. Which All-Pro Quarterback has responded to being called out by the #1 Draft Pick?    A: BEN
  3. Who saod, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” on Monday’s Dancing With The Stars?     A: SIMONE BILES
  4. Who gets to pay a $25 Million fine for overcharging you for tuna?       A: BUMBLE BEE
  5. What soon-to-be retired NASCAR driver is getting a home renovation show on the DIY Network?    A: DALE EARNHARDT JR
