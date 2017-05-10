The After the Show Show: Episode 6 (feat. Kendra Wilkinson)

Basically, after our show on 98.5 KLUC, we pop into another studio for candid and insightful discussion of the issues and topics that you care about…no, not really. It’s just “The After the Show Show.”

Joining Chet, Spence & Kayla for today’s episode is special guest Kendra Wilkinson! Kendra first came into the spotlight as one of Hugh Hefner’s three girlfriends which was documented on former reality TV show “Girls Next Door.” After a successful modeling career and life as a playboy bunny, Kendra got engaged to NFL star Hank Baskett stared in several other popular reality shows!

Kendra now plans to take on the Las Vegas strip with her new show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.” Premiering on May 27th, 2017, Kendra and co-Star Jai Rodriguez will headline a 12-week limited engagement at Paris Las Vegas. The show has been acclaimed as “hysterically titillating” by TheaterMania and hailed by Broadway World as ” a night of laughter that makes you feel good in all the wrong places.” Tickets are now on sale and start at $39 (plus taxes and fees). A VIP ticket upgrade will be available and includes a meet-and-greet and souvenir photo with the stars. For more information, visit https://www.caesars.com/paris-las-vegas/shows/sex-tips or follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @SexTipsVegas.

Listen to Chet, Spence, Kayla, & Kendra, Below!

