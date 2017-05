Rayquan Howard is a high school senior in North Carolina who wanted to give his mom something she’s always wanted for Mothers day… Her high school prom! Rayquans mom never got to attend her High School prom and she always talks about it as one of her worst regrets. Thankfully, her son needed a date! And he wouldn’t go unless she said yes… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am