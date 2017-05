P1 Stacy contacted the show a few weeks ago in hopes of finding love with 98.5’s single afternoon superstar John Moug… Stacy explained how she overheard Moug play the tuba on the radio and had no idea that he too was in a band! The two previously matched on Tinder, but they never pursued a relationship…

Well, thanks to Chet, Spence & Kayla, the two went on their first date last night! Find out how it wen’t and if they kissed… Below!

Watch the video, Below!