Chet’s Randoms for 5/11/17

Here are some random facts…

Shell Oil Company got the name “Shell” because when it started in 1833, it was a store that sold imported seashells. It didn’t get into the oil business for another 50 years.

Will Smith’s first name is short for Willard, not William. But on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, his character’s full first name was William for some reason.

The oldest living child of a president is Lynda Bird Johnson Robb. She’s Lyndon Johnson’s oldest daughter, and she’s 73.

Carrots are actually bad for rabbits and can cause health problems. But because of Bugs Bunny, pretty much everyone thinks rabbits love carrots.

Dr. Dre didn’t know Eminem was white until they met in person. Dre says he was happy when he found out because, quote, “it was so different.”