Ludacris Surprises His Mom for Mother’s Day

By Robyn Collins

Atlanta rapper Ludacris recently renovated his mom Roberta Bridge’s home for a mother’s day gift.

Of course, he had a little help. Luda made the improvements for a Mother’s Day episode of My Houzz, which follows people while they remodel homes for someone they love. The show is executive produced by Ashton Kutcher.

Luda, an only child, explained in a clip that his mom means everything to him and he owes his success to her.

On the show, the rapper challenges Interior Designer Rachel Oliver to “get it right.” The house the two contestants worked on was the first home the rapper bought when he became commercially successful.