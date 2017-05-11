Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sia’s New Track, ‘To Be Human,’ Featured on ‘Wonder Woman’ Soundtrack

May 11, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: sia

By Jon Wiederhorn

Sia has recorded a new track for the Wonder Woman soundtrack, which drops June 2nd along with the movie.

The song, “To Be Human,” features Labrinth, and is the final cut on the album. The rest of the record features the movie’s score, which was written by Rupert Gregson-Williams (Hacksaw Ridge, The Legend Of Tarzan, The Crown, Over the Hedge).

The Wonder Woman soundtrack:

01 “Amazons Of Themyscira”
02 “History Lesson”
03 “Angel On The Wing”
04 “Ludendorff, Enough!”
05 “Pain, Loss & Love”
06 “No Man’s Land”
07 “Fausta”
08 “Wonder Woman’s Wrath”
09 “The God Of War”
10 “We Are All To Blame”
11 “Hell Hath No Fury”
12 “Lightning Strikes”
13 “Trafalgar Celebration”
14 “Action Reaction”
15 Sia – “To Be Human” (Feat. Labrinth)

