Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, May 11th

Spence barley pulled off a win today only answering ONE question correct… Thankfully for him, that was all he needed! Think you have what it takes to beat Spence? If you tie him, you’ll win the $798 in the Terrible Hebst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… and we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- What TV talk show star had a serious motorbike accident in late February that they kept secret for months? A: DR. PHIL
- Which Shark Tank shark revealed a stage 2 Thyroid cancer diagnosis? A: DAYMOND JOHN
- Who is playing Billie Jean King in the upcoming movie “Battle of the Sexes?” A: EMMA STONE
- Who said the TV show friends could never exist in 2017 because of phones? A: JENNIFER ANISTON
- According to Robin Leach, there’s a Las Vegas Strip production potentially in the works based on what television movie series? A: SHARKNADO