Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, May 11th

Spence barley pulled off a win today only answering ONE question correct… Thankfully for him, that was all he needed! Think you have what it takes to beat Spence? If you tie him, you’ll win the $798 in the Terrible Hebst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… and we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!