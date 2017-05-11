SPF 2017: 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About Post Malone!

Rapper, Post Malone is performing at SPF 2017 night #2 at the “Boulevard Pool” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas! Here are 5 facts you DIDN’T know about Post Malone!

1.) Rapper, Post Malone is an [orange flame] “Guitar Hero” expert. “Guitar Hero” opened the doors for Malone learning how to play the real guitar. “I felt cool with the Guitar Hero controller in my hand so I just told my mom to get me a guitar with an amp.” His first guitar was a Washburn Lyon. He would practice for days on end.

2.) Malone was raised in Syracuse, New York by his father and later moved to Dallas, Texas where his future taste for music would prosper. “My dad raised me to listen to everything like hip-hop, rock and country music.” Malone would sit in his room listening to artists like Jonny Cash and Hank “Williams” Senior.

3.) Single, White Iverson was named after NBA star Allen Iverson. Malone stated, “He had the coolest braids, and all the cool gear, and he would just cross up Michael Jordan and step over people.” He liked how he had all the sauce… in other words was the bees knees. And that folks was why White Iverson was given it’s name.

4.) Malone does what he wants and one of those things is rocking cornrows. He talks about it not being normal for a white man to get them and how he was judged for it. “If you like something, rock it, Malone says.” “If you want to rock a cape every day, go for it.” The key is to be confident.

5.) He started making his own beats on “Audacity”, the free recording program. “The people at my school loved it. He had a lot of support from this friends and he wanted to take it to the next level. His move from Texas to LA was a real wake up call for him. Malone was given a room from his friend who took him in LA, but all his roommates wanted his room to become a studio. He moved up stairs into a closet with a mini fridge and the music studio room magic began.

