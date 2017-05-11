Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, May 11, 2017

May 11, 2017 9:33 AM By Chet Buchanan
Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Nicky wants to checkup with her mom who passed away 16 years ago… Rose-Mary sister is getting forgetful, is something wrong with her health?.. Elizabeth is looking for a better job, will she find it?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website
