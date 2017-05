52 years ago Donna Pavey gave up her daughter Sharon Glidden for adoption after getting pregnant as a teenager. Sadly, Sharon’s adopted parents passed away recently, and Sharon learned through their deaths that she was adopted… Two days later, Sharon tracked down Donna on Facebook using her maiden name! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

